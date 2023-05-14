SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois could soon become the first state to protect child social media stars.

A bill that was approved unanimously by the state Senate is scheduled to be considered by the house this week. It would ensure that children whose parents make them the subject of social media videos get a share of the money.

Children under 16 would be entitled to a percentage of earnings based on how often they appear on a video or in online content.

That money would be set aside in a trust fund for the child to access when they turn 18.