SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — All gas stoves sold in Illinois would be required to come with a warning label warning buyers of asthma risks that come with gas emissions if a new bill passes the House.

State Rep. Anne Stava-Murray (D-Downers Grove) introduced House Bill 3572, which would mandate the warning labels starting in 2024.

“This bill is not about restricting people’s choices,” Stava-Murray said during a news conference, according to The Center Square. “On the contrary, it’s about helping them make the best choices for themselves and their family.”

Stava-Murray went on to explain that the labeling bill would not ban gas stoves.

A federal agency recently made headlines by considering a ban on gas stoves due to concerns about indoor pollution being linked to childhood asthma, according to a report from Bloomberg News.

Researchers say the chemicals emitted from the appliances while in use are a “significant trigger,” saying that nitrogen dioxide (NO2), in particular, is known to cause respiratory distress and asthma attacks.

Nationally, researchers say gas stoves are a contributor to asthma at a rate of 13%.

About 35% of households in the U.S. use a gas stove, which is causing some controversy.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said a formal review process that could lead to regulations and a potential total ban on gas stoves, but later walked back its language and assured the public that it would not be banning the appliances.

“To be clear, I am not looking to ban gas stoves and the CPSC has no proceeding to do so.” CPSC chairman Alexander D. Hoehn-Saric later said.

The Inflation Reduction Act, which Democrats passed with a party-line vote last year, provides grants and tax credits for consumers who want to make their homes more energy efficient but doesn’t require them to do so.