Illinois law would require schools with Native American mascots to receive tribal approval

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WTVO) — A new bill introduced by Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford) would require schools with Native American mascots to receive approval from the nearest tribe.

West introduced House Bill 4783 on February 10th.

On his website Friday, West wrote: “Sports logos and mascots would not be used to caricaturize and misrepresent cultures. If the legitimate intent of a school is to honor local Native Americans, this measure provides the opportunity to secure approval from a nearby tribe.”

Schools would be prohibited from using a Native American logo or mascot unless the school receives written permission from a Native American tribe located within 500 miles of the school.

The school would also be required to offer curriculum or programs on Native American contributions to society.

