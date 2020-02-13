Illinois lawmaker backtracks on gas pumping bill

OAK PARK, Ill. (WGN) — A lawmaker is backtracking on her proposal that would make it illegal to pump your own gas in Illinois.

Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) introduced the Gas Station Attendant Act.

Lilly now says the bill was meant to start a discussion on convenience and safety issues at the gas pump, and not to ban self-service, the Chicago Tribune reports.

“This is not a bill I would move forward to make pumping your own gas illegal. That was never the intent,” she said.

The bill is still being reviewed by the rules committee.

