Illinois lawmaker backtracks on gas pumping bill

OAK PARK, Ill. (WGN) — A lawmaker is backtracking on her proposal that would make it illegal to pump your own gas in Illinois.
Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park) introduced the Gas Station Attendant Act.
Lilly now says the bill was meant to start a discussion on convenience and safety issues at the gas pump, and not to ban self-service, the Chicago Tribune reports.
“This is not a bill I would move forward to make pumping your own gas illegal. That was never the intent,” she said.
The bill is still being reviewed by the rules committee.
