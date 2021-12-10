Illinois lawmaker drops plan to make unvaccinated pay for their own medical bills

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A suburban Chicago lawmaker, who wanted unvaccinated COVID-19 patients to pay their own hospital bills, is now dropping that plan.

Democratic State Rep. Jonathan Carroll (Buffalo Grove) says he, his family, and his staff have received violent threats since the proposed bill was made public.

Carroll wanted to change the state’s insurance code, to force unvaccinated residents to pay for their own health care if they are hospitalized for COVID-19 symptoms.

Carroll said he hopes to return to a more positive discourse on public health.