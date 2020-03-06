Illinois lawmaker fears new SNAP rules will require people to prove disabilities to receive benefits

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Trump administration has changed the rules for how the SNAP food stamp program works, and some Illinois lawmakers say they’re worried many residents will become ineligible for benefits.

The new rules requires that able-bodied residents receiving SNAP benefit have employment.

Illinois Democrats argue the rules aren’t fair to people with disabilities.

“All he has to do is sign an order to rescind what he has done, and that is to require people, regardless of what we know about them, to go to work. And what is difficult about that now is, that we have to require people to prove they have a disability,” said Rep. LaShawn Ford (D-Chicago).

The new rules go into effect April 1st.

