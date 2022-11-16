SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Advocates for the SAFE-T Act rallied in the capitol on Wednesday.

The controversial criminal justice law was a major talking point during the election. Illinois State Senator Scott Bennett filed an amendment on behalf of the state’s attorney association that would clarify.

Politicians on both sides agree that clarifications need to be made before pretrial, but protestors on Wednesday said the new bill will do more harm than good.

“SB 4228, would absolutely got the Pretrial Fairness Act. It is not in line with the spirit of the Pretrial Fairness Act, it would absolutely expand pretrial incarceration,” Brianna Payton said.

“If your offense could be given probation at the end, then you must not be that dangerous and in a sense, and so therefore a judge doesn’t get a chance to do a hearing,” Bennett added. “I don’t think that’s a good idea.”

Bennett’s proposal is still the only one officially filed in the capitol so far. The legislature is expected to come to a new compromise on the law before it goes into effect January 1.