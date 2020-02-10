Illinois lawmaker files bill to make it illegal to pump your own gas

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois legislator has proposed a bill which would make it illegal to pump your own gas at gas stations.
According to HB4571, introduced by Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park), “no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.”
If approved, drivers would have to wait for an attendant to pump their gas at all Illinois gas stations.
If passed, law would go into effect on January 1st, 2021.
