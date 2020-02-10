Illinois lawmaker files bill to make it illegal to pump your own gas

FILE – In this Aug. 10, 2012 file photo a customer pumps gas into his dual-tank pickup truck at a 76 gas station in Los Angeles. California regulators will hold a public hearing on Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019 about whether to require a certain percentage of truck sales to be zero emission vehicles. California has some of the worst air quality in the nation, largely driven by pollution from cars and trucks. (AP Photo/Grant Hindsley, File)

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois legislator has proposed a bill which would make it illegal to pump your own gas at gas stations.

According to HB4571, introduced by Rep. Camille Lilly (D-Oak Park), “no gas may be pumped at a gas station in this State unless it is pumped by a gas station attendant employed at the gas station.”

If approved, drivers would have to wait for an attendant to pump their gas at all Illinois gas stations.

If passed, law would go into effect on January 1st, 2021.

