SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois could reinstate the death penalty if a new package of public safety legislation is passed in the General Assembly.

State Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) filed a set of new bills, one of which would reinstate the death penalty in Illinois.

If passed, the death penalty would be allowed if a police officer or fireman is killed in the line of duty; a person is convicted of murdering two or more people; the victim of a murder is under the age of 12; or if the murder takes place at a religious institution.

Illinois reinstated capital punishment in 1974, but it was abolished in 2011 — in a bill sponsored by now-Attorney General Kwame Raoul, then a state senator — by former Gov. Pat Quinn, following a moratorium placed on the death penalty by former Gov. George Ryan in 2000. Twelve people were executed by the state between 1976 and 1999 when the final execution was carried out.

Cabello’s public safety package of bills would also repeal the SAFE-T Act, which eliminates cash bail.

“As a law enforcement officer, I believe that this package will make a meaningful difference in the lives of those who serve and protect our communities, and I am proud to have filed it,” Cabello said in a statement.

Also included in the legislation are provisions for municipalities to provide health insurance to police and fire personnel after their retirement.

“The safety of our communities is of the utmost importance, and this legislation is aimed at ensuring that our law enforcement officers and firefighters have the support they need to carry out their duties and keep our communities safe,” said Cabello.