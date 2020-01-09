Illinois lawmaker offers free admission to Chicago museums

DIXON, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Tom Demmer (R-Dixon) is offering residents of the Illinois’ 90th District free general admission passes to Chicagoland’s museums and zoos, on a first come, first serve basis.

Each “Constituent Education Resource Card” will allow entry for up to four people to the following attractions in 2020:

• Adler Planetarium

• The Art Institute of Chicago

• Brookfield Zoo

• Chicago Botanic Garden

• Chicago Children’s Museum

• Chicago History Museum

• Dusable Museum of African American History

• The Field Museum

• Lincoln Park Zoo

• Museum of Contemporary Art

• Museum of Science and Industry

• National Museum of Mexican Art

• National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture

• Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

• John G. Shedd Aquarium

The cards are available for a limited time, and must be reserved by calling Rep. Demmer’s office at (815) 561-3690 or via email at tom@tomdemmer.com.

Upon reserving the pass, constituents must pick it up at Demmer’s office at 105 E. First Street, Suite 110 in Dixon.

