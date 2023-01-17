SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker has introduced legislation to create a regulated psychedelic therapy program.

The “Cure Act” would legalize psilocybin, sometimes called “magic mushrooms,” in licensed medical settings. If passed, the Illinois Department of Public Health would regulate and license the manufacture, delivery, sale and administration of psilocybin.

State Representative La Shawn Ford said that many people for whom nothing else has worked have been helped by the drug.

“I’ve heard from veterans and people that suffer from anxiety and depression that actually have been able to receive therapy from those items, and they have experienced life changing therapy that traditional pharmaceutical drug could not provide them with,” Ford said.

He said that all stakeholders, including medical professionals, state agencies and universities, need to be at the table to properly implement the program.