Illinois lawmaker pushes to get rid of time changes

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Time “springs forward” and “falls back” every year, but an Illinois lawmaker wants to make daylight saving time the new permanent standard time for the state.

Research shows the twice a year time change is bad for people’s health and for the economy. Heart attacks and rates of depression both increase, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, and disrupted sleep patterns are to blame.

Supporters said research also shows it costs the U.S. more than $430 million to change the time twice a year.

“I felt like we needed to do it in Illinois, it’s just good common sense, it’s what the people want and it saves money, and it improves people’s health and work productivity,” said State Representative Sue Scherer of Decatur. “And the other thing is, I wanted to send a very clear message to Washington that the State of Illinois is supportive of this.”

There is currently a similar bill in Congress, which is called the “Sunshine Protection Act.” It would make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time for the United States.