Illinois lawmaker starts process to recall Gov. Pritzker

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WTVO) — State Rep. Allen Skillicorn has started an affidavit to begin recall efforts on Gov. JB Pritzker. The document must be signed by 20 or more House members and 10 Senators.

Skillicorn said his decision came because of Pritzker’s “inability to fix the state’s unemployment claims website.”

“The Governor has had ample time to fix this website,” Skillicorn said, according to WAND. “I called him out on it, and nothing has been addressed nor has there been a plan presented to fix the problems. Enough is enough. The incompetence cannot continue.”

The affidavit will be filed with the State Board of Elections if Skillicorn is able to get the required signatures.

