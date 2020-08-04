Illinois lawmaker wants schools to abolish History classes, says curriculum creates racists

EVANSTON, Ill. (WTVO/WGN) — An Illinois lawmaker is advocating that schools stop teaching history classes, saying the current curriculum leads to a racist society.

State Rep. LaShawn Ford on Sunday met with leaders in education to ask the Illinois State Board of Education to change the curriculum, which he said currently overlooks the contributions of women and minorities.

“We’re concerned that current school history teachings lead to white privilege and a racist society,” Ford said.

Ford called for a temporary halt to history classes until a “suitable alternative” was decided upon, according to WMAQ.

“When it comes to teaching history in Illinois, we need to end the miseducation of Illinoisans,” Ford said in a press release titled “Rep. Ford Today in Evanston to Call for the Abolishment of History Classes in Schools.”

“I’m calling on the Illinois State Board of Education and local school districts to take immediate action by removing current history books and curriculum practices that unfairly communicate our history. Until a suitable alternative is developed, we should instead devote greater attention toward civics and ensuring students understand our democratic processes and how they can be involved,” he said in the statement.

Ford introduced a bill in the Illinois House amending the school code to require the study of the American civil rights movement.

