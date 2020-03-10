Illinois lawmakers aim to protect data collected by household digital devices

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois legislators have introduced a bill that would require household electronics manufacturers to notify customers about what data it shares.

The Protecting Household Privacy Act, sponsored by Sen. Christina Castro (D-Elgin) and Rep. Ann Williams (D-11th Dist.), would mandate that manufacturers notify customers about what data it has given to third parties, and the names of the third parties, according to WLS.

The bill would also require law enforcement to obtain a warrant to get data collected by the device.

“You wouldn’t open your door for law enforcement and allow then unfettered access to everything in your home any other time, and this is the electronic version of just that,” Williams said.

Currently, the household electronic device industry is not regulated, in terms of collecting data from its users.

If passed, the law would become the first of its kind in the nation.

