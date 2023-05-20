SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers have passed legislation allowing multi-occupancy all-gender restrooms in businesses.

Both the Illinois House and Illinois Senate have approved the change to state law that requires multi-occupancy bathrooms to be designated male or female, according to WBBM.

While the state currently allows single-occupancy restrooms for any gender, it would now allow businesses to create multi-occupancy gender neutral restrooms.

The businesses would not be required by law to install these bathrooms, instead having the option to do so if they wish to.

All bathrooms under the law would require floor-to-ceiling, locking dividers on stalls. Urinals would also not be allowed.

The measure will now be sent to Governor JB Pritzker.