Illinois lawmakers challenge Gov. Pritzker’s emergency order

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Meeting today in Springfield for the first time in 3 months, a committee of Illinois lawmakers is set to challenge Gov. JB Pritzker’s emergency ruling which makes it a crime for businesses to reopen early.

Businesses face a fine of up to $2,500 for violating the order, which Pritzker put into effect on Friday.

Twelve lawmakers, made up of six Republicans and six Democrats, will review the Governor’s action today, starting at approximately noon.

“The emergency rules that were filed Friday afternoon by the governor creates a new crime,” said Rep. Brad Halbrook (R-Shelbyville). “It makes criminals out of my neighbors and my friends. It’s just shameful.”

To change the rule, 8 members of the committee must agree.

MORE HEADLINES:

For more local news, download the MyStateline app (iOS) or (Android) and subscribe with Alexa.



Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram!

