ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — State lawmakers were in Rockford on Monday as part of an effort to explain to local communities what they can expect from Springfield in the coming year.

The luncheon, which took place at Cliffbreakers, at 700 W Riverside Blvd, was hosted by the Northern Illinois Council of Governments.

Sen. Steve Stadelman (D-Rockford) was just one of seven state legislators on a panel giving over 200 local government leaders a glimpse into the coming year, with budgeting, transportation, and new jobs being a few of the topics covered.

“I’m optimistic about our community. We’ve had some really good things happen in the past six months to year and better things are in store for the future. So I think people need to be optimistic in our community,” Stadelman said. “There’s too much negativity at times in Rockford and the state of Illinois, and we’re having some really good announcements happening. So I think I’m primed for a really good 2024 and I want the message here that good things are happening in the Rockford area and people need to believe that that their days are ahead.”

Another panel speaker, Rep. John Cabello (R-Machesney Park) emphasized the importance of state government working with local government.

“We need to make sure that we tell the people exactly what’s going on, how it’s going on, not sugarcoat. Just be direct,” he said.

Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara said he believes transparency is needed to accomplish the New Year goals.

“Here at the City of Rockford level, I think we are looking forward to a lot of work being done. We have the largest capital improvement plan in our city’s history that’s going to be hitting the streets this summer. We have the largest water and infrastructure program hitting the streets this summer. You have a lot of economic development projects in the pipeline that we need to get moving and get completed. So I think we are going to be incredibly busy,” McNamara said.