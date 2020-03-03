Illinois lawmakers could mandate sex education for kindergartners

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — An Illinois lawmaker proposed a bill that would require a “comprehensive sex education” for students from kindergarten through twelfth grade–and more than two dozen organizations across the state support it.

Senate Bill 2762, otherwise known as the Responsible Education for Adolescent and Children’s Health (REACH) Act calls for a curriculum with “developmentally appropriate instruction” on the following topics for kindergarten to second grade:



• Human anatomy

• Gender Roles

• Varying family structures

• Healthy relationships, including friendships

• Personal bodily autonomy

• How to promote personal safety, including reliance on and communication wit parents and

trusted adults

• Bullying

Third through fifth graders would learn concepts of puberty, positive body image, personal hygiene, sexual orientation, gender identity and consent.

“They should know that I have space and you have space, and when is someone invading that space, and how could I get help with that?” Carrie Ward, Executive Director of the Illinois Coalition Against Sexual Assault told WCIS.

Parents are allowed to excuse their children from REACH classes if they do not agree with the curriculum.

The curriculum would begin no later than July 1, 2021 if passed.

Other components of the bill offer training for school personnel on child sexual abuse.

For more details on the bill, click here.

