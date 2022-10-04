(WTVO) — The fight continues against a proposed merger of two major railroads.

The debate centers around Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern Railroads. Officials in Illinois are calling for an honest assessment of how merging the companies would impact the Chicago area.

Several suburbs said that a merger would slow down first responders’ response times, hurt Metra financially and possibly put more cars on the roads.

The rail companies, however, said that the merger would move more goods and take more trucks off the road.

“We’re not calling for a delay indefinitely, or anything of that nature, but so far the environmental impact statement has raised more questions than it’s answered,” said Illinois Senator Dick Durbin. “What we want to see is a statement which really gets into the Chicagoland area and measures the impact of in this area.”

“We have to more honest about this merger,” added 8th District Representative Raja Krishnamoorthi. “We have to be honest about it’s impact on our communities, we have to be honest about the number of trains are traveling along the Milwaukee district west line. We have to be honest about the impact on Metra and of course honest about the impact on public safety.”

The final decision by the Federal Surface Transportation Board is expected early next year.