Illinois lawmakers debating parent’s role in teen abortions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Illinois lawmakers are debating a controversial measure about a parent’s role in teen abortions.

Some Democrats want to repeal the “Parental Notification Act.” Right now, state law requires doctors to notify parents when minors seek an abortion. Democrats argue that can sometimes put teen girls in unsafe homes into dangerous predicaments.

Senate Republicans argued that the law already includes exemptions for victims of abuse, and said that Democrats are only interested in responding to the abortion restrictions in Texas.

“There’s nothing that happens in Texas is going to affect Illinois. Unfortunately, nothing that even happens at the level of the United States Supreme Court affects Illinois, because of the way the law was written,” said Republican State Senator Terri Bryant of Murphysboro.

Illinois guarantees that a woman’s access to an abortion is a fundamental right.