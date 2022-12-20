(WTVO) — An Illinois House committee held a public hearing on a bill that would toughen the state’s guns laws for a second straight week on Tuesday.

The “Protect Illinois Communities Act” would make it illegal to manufacture, deliver, sell or purchase assault weapons, rapid-fire gun attachments and ammunition magazines with more than ten rounds. Existing firearms would also have to be registered.

Most people younger than 21 years old would not be allowed to own firearms or ammo. The act would also extend the length of firearm restraining orders.

“The way we track stolen firearms, that have consequences for the transfer of the stolen firearms, is somewhat lacking in terms of the enforcement regime, and the statutes that we have both at the federal and state level,” said Illinois State Police Director Brenden Kelly.

Gun rights advocates also spoke during the hearing. They said that the measure would hurt gun owners. They will challenge the legislation in the courts if the proposal passes.