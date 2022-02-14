SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawmakers in Springfield looked into warehouse safety standards on Monday after a tornado flattened an Amazon warehouse back in December.

It was the first hearing of the Labor and Commerce Committee since the EF-3 tornado that killed six workers inside the Edwardsville worksite. The National Institute of Standards and Technology said that more tornado deaths happen indoors than outdoors, and many times it is because people do not take proper precautions.

“We can’t stop tornadoes, but hopefully we can, you know, do what we can to stop loss of life and protect people,” said Democratic Representative Katie Stuart of Edwardsville.

“Simply following a building code doesn’t mean that you’ve done everything in your power or have done enough, what is reasonable to keep your employees safe,” added Democratic Representative Jay Hoffman of Swansea.

More than 2,700 tornadoes have hit Illinois since 1950, and the state required all new schools to include a storm shelter in their design in 2014.