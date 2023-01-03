SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawmakers are coming back to Springfield to finish off their work before the start of the new legislative session.

They plan to focus on incentives to bring electric vehicle manufacturers to the state, which includes establishing a closing fund. It would set aside money for the governor to use when making deals with these companies to come to Illinois.

“We want as many tools in the toolbox,” 34th District Senator Steve Stadelman said. “It’s possible for the administration and the State of Illinois to attract these companies, and the governor has identified other states that have had the so-called closing fund that can help seal the deal when that agreement is near.”

Governor JB Pritzker signed the “Reimagining Electric Vehicles Act” back in November 2021. The law gives tax credits to businesses to invest in manufacturing cars and parts for those vehicles.