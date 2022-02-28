SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — A new bill working its way through Springfield would help Illinois teachers get a break after bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

The proposal would provide teachers across the state with five paid days-off for mental recovery. Lawmakers said that expanding paid leave would allow teachers to take a mental break so they can better serve their students in the classroom.

“Right now, with COVID, it’s been difficult for them to maintain their health, to be able to focus on their students,” said State Representative Barbara Hernandez of Chicago. “So, those five mental health days would be great for them, during this time when they do need a little bit of a break to just focus on themselves.”

A similar bill passed the Senate, but that would require teachers to use sick days instead.