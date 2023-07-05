SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some Illinois lawmakers want to legalize fireworks in the state.

Many larger fireworks are currently illegal in the state, but all of Illinois’ surrounding states sell fireworks. That is why some want to make them legal, in part to boost tax revenue in Illinois.

An amendment to the “Fireworks Regulation Act” would do just that if it passes.

“We’ll see. I’m encouraged with the Senate’s action,” said State Senator Chapin Rose. “Took many years of introducing bills, you know, I introduced bills for many years. This year we got something moved over to the House, so that’s a positive. Hopefully the House will take it up in the veto session.”

Not everyone supports the idea, however. The Illinois Fire Chief’s Association represents around 1,600 fire chiefs in the state. They said in a statement that “these devices are not toys…and should not be available for purchase or use throughout Illinois.”