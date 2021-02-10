Illinois lawmakers receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses

(WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday. Last week, we told you about Gov. Pritzker’s plan to move lawmakers up in line.

The shots were administered at a state police site in Springfield. This comes at a time when many in the public are frustrated with the slow rollout of vaccines. But supports say they need the vaccine to get back to work safely.

“Making sure that legislators are vaccinated helps us to get back to work for the people in Illinois,” said Rep. Maurice West (D-Rockford).

“Anything that can get us back to work working on those problems, I think it’s worth it,” added Rep. Mike Marron (R-Fithian).

According to state health officials, Illinois is on track to have administered more than 1.5 million doses of the vaccine.