Illinois lawmakers return to Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Lawmakers are back in Springfield for the spring session.

It is the first time since October, and it will be the only time they are back until later this month. Legislative leaders cancelled the rest of this week and next week because of the increase in COVID-19 cases.

Democrats in the Senate did not have enough members to take votes on their own, so Senate Republicans left the building. It delayed the vote for establishing the new rules for the session, including if lawmakers will be able to vote remotely like they have for the past two years.

“I think today underscores the problems that Democrats may have, especially in the middle of the pandemic, and getting people to show up,” said 87th District’s Republican Tim Butler.

“It’s kind of a strange time right now. We are all trying to figure out where we are as far as the health situation, and that will determine at least this month as far as what the progress will be forward,” added 34th District’s Democrat Steve Stadelman.

One of the big topics at the Capitol on Wednesday was public safety. Republicans want to see stricter sentencing laws after the increase in violent crime in the state.