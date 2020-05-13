Illinois lawmakers returning to Springfield next week with COVID-19 safety precautions

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — State representatives will be heading back to Springfield next week for Spring session.

For three days, the General Assembly will work through a backlog that has mounted over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.

Meetings will take place six blocks from the capitol building, at the Bank of Springfield Center.

The size of the facility will make it easier for lawmakers to practice social distancing. They will also be tested for COVID-19 before each session begins.

It’s not clear yet if the Illinois Senate will follow suit.

