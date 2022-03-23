SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Republicans are trying to spark the debate around rising crime with only a few weeks left in the legislative session.

House Republicans introduced a series of bills, some that would increase sentences for certain crimes. Another would totally repeal the state’s SAFE-T act, which eliminates cash bail.

Democrats have not called any of the bills for votes, saying that they would be steps backwards in the state’s push.

“Bail reform passed in 2017 when it affected 2018, and just that reform showed increases in recidivism and problems,” said Representative Patrick Windhorst. “So, if you eliminate cash bail, I think the you can extrapolate that there is going to be even greater problems.”

“So when January 2023 comes around, we will fundamentally change the system from one based on wealth in your pocket to one based on safety,” added Senator Robert Peters.

Cash bail is still in place across the state. It will officially be eliminated at the start of 2023.