SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers will not be returning to Springfield as soon as expected.

Governor JB Pritzker called for a special session after Roe v. Wade was overturned, but he and the leaders of both chambers released a statement saying that legislators will not meet this month.

The goal of the session was to increase access to abortion services in Illinois, and experts are expecting a big increase in the number of people coming to Illinois for those services.

“We know that Governor Pritzker has been an advocate on reproductive rights and reproductive health care for decades, so I am really optimistic that we will be able to get where we need to be to make sure that Illinois is truly the haven that we are promising that it can be,” said Brigid Leahy, director of legislation at Planned Parenthood of Illinois.

One item that Planned Parenthood is asking for is state money to help those that are coming from out of state for abortion services. Pritzker is not committing to that right now, though he