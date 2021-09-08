Illinois lawmakers to revisit previously failed ethics bill

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) – Lawmakers will revisit an ethics bill that failed in the House last week.

The ethics reform bill was passed earlier in the summer, but will have to be voted on again after the governor issued a technical veto.

The bill failed a second time. Republicans say they want a new bill that has more substantial changes.

“I think this should really be a call to lawmakers to wake up and pass something that isn’t window dressing, but will actually get to the foundational problems that allow this culture of corruption in Springfield,” said Rep. Avery Bourne (R) of Litchfield.

Democrats in the House reportedly have the votes to pass the bill, and will bring it up again Thursday.