SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — It is a mad scramble at the Illinois Capitol as lawmakers try to push through nearly 7,000 bills by Friday.

A bill first goes to the “Legislative Review Board,” where a team of lawyers make sure that the proposal is accurate and legal. With so many bills, however, it has taken them a long time to send them out.

There is now a mad dash to get as many as possible through committees, and some lawmakers are worried that some good ideas may fall through the cracks.

“There’s some good Republican ideas out there that I’m afraid aren’t getting a fair shake just because of the sheer volume of all the bills that are trying to move this week,” said Representative Mike Marron.

“So, I have a whole stack of people wanting to put bills through that will go through and then come back with an amendment,” added Representative Sue Scherer. “So, I have a feeling the next few weeks are going to be just as crazy as this week.”

Committee meetings are one of the few places where the public can weigh-in on bills, but many pieces of legislation are being passed through with little or no discussion.