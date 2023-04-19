SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are expected to unveil a new budget in less than a month.

House and Senate leaders from both parties are sharing plans to help small business.

It came as part of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce’s “Chamber Day” event. The Chamber wants to see relief for small business owners.

The business advocates are also pushing for incentives to keep them in the state.

“I was optimistic to hear all four leaders stated desire to work together to develop a bipartisan, bicameral budget that should be in the benefit of job creators, business owners and taxpayers, and the state,” said Clark Kaericher of the Illinois Chamber of Commerce.

Lawmakers have set a deadline for next month to pass the budget.