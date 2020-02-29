Illinois lawmakers want to use phone app to track spread of coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Some elected officials in Illinois believe a geotracking phone app could help stop the spread of coronavirus.

State Rep. Dan Caulkins (R-Decatur) wants to use the app to trace the movement of people who have the disease, and track cell phones around the person with the virus.

“With this technology, we can go back and find every person with a cell phone that was in contact range, within 40 feet, of this individual for two to three weeks, and then start looking at them and seeing if any one of those people have shown symptoms, or are going to show symptoms. That’s the beauty of this,” Caulkins said.

Caulkins says some police officers use similar technology to solve cases.

