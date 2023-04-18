SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — State lawmakers are continuing their push to help ease Illinois’ teacher shortage.

A new proposal in Springfield would extend the suspension of a test that many education experts said is not necessary.

It is called the edTPA test, being used to test a potential teacher’s knowledge base before they get a job.

Governor JB Pritzker temporarily ended the requirement during the pandemic. This new bill would extend the suspension, which is set to end this year.

“I just want to make sure we do whatever we can to get students through the program and make sure that it’s something that they’re, where they’re ready for teaching students,” said Springfield Superintendent Jennifer Gill. “That’s more important than any test.”

There are more than 5,300 open teaching positions in the state, according to the Illinois State Board of Education.