(WTVO) — Illinois Fire Officials highlighted the importance of Halloween fire safety on Friday.

The State Fire Marshal said that decorations are responsible for 800 home fires every year, so it is best to keep décor away from any heat source, such as a candle or hot equipment.

When dressing children up for Halloween, tell them to avoid jack-o-lantern flames and other dangers, and make sure they know to stop, drop and roll should their costumes catch fire.