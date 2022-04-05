SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Law enforcement has seen an uptick in carjackings, and state leaders are now looking to toughen the penalties on criminals.

The bill would dedicate more money to law enforcement groups specifically for targeting carjackings. Another proposal would help help victims of carjackings avoid fees or fines if their car gets ticketed for running a red light or if it gets towed.

Members of the Illinois Senate Democratic Caucus hopes to hear the bills on the Senate floor before the planned April 8 adjournment date.