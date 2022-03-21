CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Dozens of lawmakers and community activists rallied in Downtown Chicago for tax relief.

They said that Illinois families are struggling after the end of pandemic aid, as well as with record inflation. They want the state to expand its earned income tax credit and to create a statewide child tax credit.

“We are out here today to say to the 2022, we need a child tax credit and we need an expansion of the earned income credit, because like me, there are so many people across the state who grew up low income and we’re not going to impose that on the next generation,” said State Senator Mike Simmons.

“When we give money to people, they spend it,” added Erica Bland-Durosinmi of SEIU Healthcare Illinois. “The earned income tax credit is a vital tool to ensure that post economic COVID recovery is something that can be felt by all.”

Nearly five million people in Illinois would benefit from the tax breaks. Those with no income to low and middle income earners would be impacted.