(WTVO) — Illinois has had more tornadoes so far this year than any other state in the country.

Four tornadoes touched down in the Chicago area on Friday, bringing the state’s total number of tornadoes in 2023 to 125, according to the National Weather Service as reported by WFLD.

It has a strong lead over second-place Alabama, which has seen 93 tornadoes this year at the time of this writing.

This means that Illinois accounts for almost 10% of all tornadoes reported in the U.S. this year. The state is approaching the record of 144 tornadoes from 2006.

Nearly two-thirds of all tornadoes in the state happen during April-June. August is the 4th leading month for tornadoes in the state, with about 7% of yearly tornadoes happening then.