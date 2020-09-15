Illinois’ legal marijuana sales top $63 million in August

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — In August, Illinois’ legal cannabis industry scored its most lucrative month of sales so far, netting over $63 million.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation released sales figures on Tuesday, showing that $46 million was generated by in-state resident sales, with $17 million in sales to out-of-state residents.
Sales of legal marijuana have been growing since the drug was legalized in January. In it’s first month alone, cannabis sellers saw $39 million in sales.
