CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Veterans marked the 50th Anniversary of the U.S. withdrawal from Vietnam on Wednesday.

They gathered at the Vietnam War Memorial in Chicago, where they laid a wreath to honor those who died. More than 58,000 U.S. soldiers lost their lives while fighting in Vietnam. Nearly 3,000 of them were from Illinois.

Another 300,000 U.S. soldiers were wounded in the war.

Legislators in Springfield presented a resolution on Wednesday that officially designates March 29 as “Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day” in Illinois.

“‘Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day’ is a day to honor and thank those brave service members, my fellow veterans, who served in the Vietnam War, and to make the extra effort to those who did not receive the recognition and appreciation they deserve when they came off the plane and came home,” said State Representative Stephanie Kifowit.