(WTVO) — Multiple libraries in suburban Chicago have been evacuated after the second bomb threat in one week.

The Aurora Public Library District announced Thursday at 11:28 a.m. that all of their locations had been evacuated due to a bomb threat and active shooter situation from an online source. Police were dispatched to the libraries.

The district announced at 12:13 p.m. that no active threats were found, but the libraries would remain closed until further notice.

All of the district’s locations were reopened by 1:46 p.m.

Libraries in Aurora, Chicago, Addison and Evanston were forced to close on Tuesday after bomb threats were made against them. Schaumburg libraries were closed as well that day, though officials only said this was for “unforeseen emergencies.”

The Illinois Library Association and Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias had condemned the bomb threats that Illinois public libraries are facing last month.