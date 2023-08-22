SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias is condemning bomb threats that are targeting some Illinois libraries.

It has mostly been happening in the Chicagoland area. The Illinois Library Association said that the bomb threats were not real and that staff at those facilities are safe.

The threats came as libraries face challenges from people or groups calling on them to ban books.

“We serve everyone in our communities, and every individual will find something that they want to read at the library, and there will be things you disagree with, and you just don’t read those books,” said Cynthia Robinson, executive director of the Illinois Library Association. “You can choose what you want to read and you can choose what your children read, and that’s where it ends.”

Illinois Governor JB Pritzker signed a bill back in June to stop public libraries from banning books if people do not approve of its content or for political reasons.