SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Illinois Freedom Caucus is urging public libraries across the state to withdraw from the American Library Association after its president allegedly proclaimed herself as a Marxist.

According to The Center Square, the Freedom Caucus reported in April 2022 that Emily Debranski, the head of the ALA, wrote on Twitter: “I just cannot believe that a Marxist lesbian who believes that collective power is possible to build and can be wielded for a better world is the president-elect of @ALALibrary. I am so excited for what we will do together. Solidarity! And my mom is SO PROUD I love you mom.”

The tweet does not appear on Debranksi’s current Twitter account.

Rep. Jed Davis (R-Newark) said in response, “I think it is extremely alarming and I think we should press pause and start to challenge these things because what once used to alarm us as Americans back in the 1950s is now becoming a normalization here in 2023.”

The Montana State Library Commission voted to leave the ALA earlier this month, saying, “Our oath of office and resulting duty to the Constitution forbids association with an organization led by a Marxist.”

Public libraries across the country have become battlegrounds of free speech in recent months, following controversies over “drag queen story hours” aimed at children, and over parent requests for removal of explicit LGBTQ books.

Illinois became the first state in the nation to ban book bans after Gov. JB Pritzker signed a law that would limit taxpayer funding to libraries that don’t follow ALA guidelines on prohibited materials.

“Young people shouldn’t be kept from learning about the realities of our world; I want them to become critical thinkers, exposed to ideas that they disagree with, proud of what our nation has overcome, and thoughtful about what comes next,” Pritzker said. “Everyone deserves to see themselves reflected in the books they read, the art they see, the history they learn.”

However, Freedom Caucus member Rep. Blaine Wilhour (R-Beecher City) says the governor’s claim is based on a false narrative.

“Nobody is banning anything,” Wilhour said. “I have yet to see one of these books that is not still available to be sold and purchased. That’s a book ban. This isn’t a book ban, this is about age appropriate.”

Parent groups across the country have been pushing to have books that feature explicit LGBTQ sexual scenarios removed from school libraries.

Last year, the Harlem School District in Machesney Park banned “Gender Queer,” saying the graphic novel contains graphic illustrations of sexual acts, which some said are not appropriate for the age group, adding that if a student chooses to, they can get the book at the public library.

U.S. obscenity laws are very narrow, and few books have ever been deemed obscene. The definition of pornography is also subjective, according to supporters of the books.

While the Illinois law is poised at protecting books that deal with controversial issues such as sex and race, conservative groups point to a double standard in which stores, such as Amazon, remove books for sale that offer countering viewpoints.

Online retailer Amazon has received criticism for removing books such as “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement,” which highlight contradictions between “the media’s sunny depiction [of gender transition] and the often sad realities of gender-identity struggles.” Amazon said the book, which had been on sale for three years, fell under a broad guideline that restricts “content that we determine is hate speech, promotes the abuse or sexual exploitation of children, contains pornography, glorifies rape or pedophilia, advocates terrorism, or other material we deem inappropriate or offensive.”

Conservatives have also pointed out that publishers are censoring classic books by rewriting and changing the written text with revised editions.

Ian Fleming Publications announced it is rewriting classic James Bond novels after a review by “sensitivity readers,” and Roald Dahl books, such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” are being released in new versions that omit “offensive language,” such as describing one character as fat.

In 2021, six children’s books by famed children’s author Dr. Seuss were removed from publication due to “racist and insensitive imagery“.

Laura Ingalls Wilder’s portrayals of Native Americans in her “Little House On the Prairie” novels have been faulted so often that the American Library Association removed her name in 2018 from a lifetime achievement award it gives out each year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.