SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The State of Illinois is taking a look at all of its violence prevention programs.

The goal is to understand where these programs can improve. A task force made up of lawmakers is focused on programs targeting younger people. That includes the state’s Community Youth Employment Program, which helps high school students and college-aged kids find jobs.

The Community Youth Employment Program said that they need more money to actually do the work they are assigned.