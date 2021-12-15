Illinois looks to combat violence in schools

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois education advocates called on lawmakers to take action and address violence in schools.

The Illinois Education Association wants schools to comply with a safety law already on the books. The 2019 School Threat Assessment Law requires districts to have a system in place to evaluate violent threats. It also calls for districts to develop crisis plans for all schools.

The IEA said that not all schools are complying.

“We can’t think that just because we put a metal detector up, that it’s going to address,…emotional need of a child,” said Kathi Griffin, President of the Illinois Education Association. “We have to really focus on making sure that we are able to put something into place, that schools have systems and the personnel in place to address the needs of our kids.”

The IEA is also working with a pair of state lawmakers to keep tabs on which districts are complying with the law.