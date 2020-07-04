Illinois lottery claim centers to close again after 3 days

(WTVO) — Since the Illinois Lottery re-opened its doors on July 1st, officials say they have processed over 1,300 claims. Now they are closing back while an unprecedented ‘significant backlog’ wait for their unclaimed prizes.

All lottery services centers are closing due to concerns as warm temperatures might prevent social distancing. Winners can claim their prize by mail instead.

“We anticipated a high volume of players and long wait times but in order to maintain proper social distancing in the centers many of those players had to wait a long time outside or in their cars.” said Illinois Lottery Acting Director Harold Mays.

