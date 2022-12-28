(WTVO) — Older adults and people with disabilities might see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced in the new year.

The Illinois Department of Aging announced Wednesday that drivers who qualify for the department’s “Benefit Access Program” will only pay $10 for their license plate stickers in 2023. They are currently paying $24.

“During this time of high inflation, many older adults are finding it increasingly difficult to cover everyday expenses,” said Illinois Department on Aging Director Paula Basta. “This income-based discount on license plate renewals is welcome news for older drivers, helping them save money and keep their vehicle registration current.”

Residents must be at least 65, or 16 and disabled, to qualify for the program. Income requirements must be met as well. The annual income cap for a household containing one person is $33,562.

“The lower annual license plate renewal fee for qualifying seniors will help them keep more of their hard-earned money in their bank accounts to spend on other things, such as prescription medicine,” said Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White. “I applaud the Illinois General Assembly for this new law, and especially the sponsors, State Rep. Cyril Nichols (D-Burbank) and State Sen. Meg Loughran Cappel (D-Plainfield).”

Residents can apply for the program on the Illinois Department of Aging’s website.