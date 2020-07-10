Illinois Lt. Governor in Rockford on fact-finding mission to support small businesses

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois’ second-in-command, Lieutenant Governor Juliana Stratton, made several stops in the Forest City on Friday.

Stratton visited Rockford Art Deli, Rock Cut State Park, and the Ethnic Heritage Museum.

Stratton said she was impressed with how resilient small businesses have been throughout the COVID-19 crisis.

“They have to make sure they can adapt to the times. Rockford Art Deli, I’ve heard about (their) need to kind of, not just find other ways to sell their products, such as online, but a lot of some of the ways that they gave back to support other small business owners,” Stratton said.

Stratton said one reason for her stop was to investigate how Springfield can help support small businesses.

